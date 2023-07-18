Will Jimbo Fisher or Bobby Petrino Call Plays for Texas A&M? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Yesterday, at the SEC Media Days, Jimbo Fisher, the head coach of Texas A&M, was asked about the potential power dynamics in the play-calling for the upcoming college football season. In response, Fisher said, “I’m not going to get into that. Bobby Petrino was hired for a reason, a tremendous guy a tremendous football mind. Hopefully, he’ll call the game and have suggestions.”

The harmony between Fisher and Petrino in the upcoming season is of significant interest. While winning is the ultimate goal, the challenge lies in how they achieve that through scoring points. Petrino has a considerable advantage: he can always say his approach is an improvement from the last two years, as the team’s offense can only go up from where it has been.

The dynamic between Fisher and Petrino could resemble the one from the movie “Remember the Titans,” where responsibilities were clearly delineated. In this case, if Fisher focuses on defense and Petrino on offense, it could lead to an efficient working relationship.

Petrino, putting aside any off-field issues, is known for his innovative offensive strategies. His coaching style could bring about a much-needed change to Texas A&M’s offense, which has been criticized for its lack of consistent quarterback play under Fisher.

If Petrino can bring in an effective offense, especially one that can consistently move the ball down the field with a solid quarterback, it could be a game-changer for Texas A&M. The right offensive strategy could be the difference between the team winning 10 or 11 games versus 8 or 9 games.

In summary, this upcoming season will test the harmony between Fisher and Petrino. Their combined efforts could elevate Texas A&M’s offense to a new level, resulting in a more successful season for the Aggies.

