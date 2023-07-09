Will Shohei Ohtani Lead MLB In Home Runs? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

In Major League Baseball, there’s a wave of excitement surrounding the sport’s biggest attraction, hitting home runs. While the beginning of the season saw the likes of Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge as the hot favorites to lead the league in home runs, injuries have ultimately hindered the possibility of that potentially transpiring.

Judge, once regarded as a front-runner, has now seen his chances significantly diminished following an injury. The situation is eerily similar for Yordan Alvarez. Both their proverbial ships have unfortunately sailed due to missing crucial game time, rendering it almost impossible for them to reclaim lost ground.

Now, the spotlight rests on two prodigious talents: Shohei Ohtani and Matt Olson. As it stands, Ohtani reigns supreme with an impressive 32 home runs, where he sits on top of the home run leaderboard. Olson is not far behind, however, tallying 29 home runs. The third in line is Pete Alonso, who, despite having 26 home runs, is still in the race.

While Ohtani is presently at the pinnacle in terms of home run counts and the associated money stakes, Alonso’s followers, including me, have reasons to remain optimistic, considering he’s within striking distance.

Searching for a dark horse candidate in this gripping scenario might be more difficult. However, players like Mookie Betts, Luis Robert Jr., and Adolis Garcia, each hovering around the mid-20s in home runs, could spring surprises. Simultaneously, Jorge Soler, whom we’ve followed for weeks, seems to have stalled.

Nonetheless, the current narrative centers around Ohtani. As the leader of the pack, a wager on him at even money still presents a compelling proposition. Despite the unforeseen twists and turns, the dynamic race for home run supremacy continues to enthrall fans, offering a captivating spectacle that only baseball can provide.

