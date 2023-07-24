Will Shohei Ohtani Remain an Angel or Be Dealt at MLB's Trade Deadline? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Is Shohei Ohtani enough to get the Los Angeles Angels to break through into MLB playoff contention?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Currently, the Angels are trailing eight games in the division and four games behind in the wild-card race, with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees two places ahead and four behind the last wild card. There’s a lot of chatter around whether they will trade Ohtani, especially given the current scenario. Although some optimists still believe the Angels have a shot at the playoffs, many do not share this belief, and I count myself among the skeptics.

Following the All-Star break, the word from the Angels’ ownership was that they wanted to see how the home stand went. Well, it went pretty well, with the Angels ending up 7-4 in the 11 games. They displayed a strong performance during this home stand, yet the looming question remains – will this be enough for them to secure a spot in the playoffs?

They’re two games above .500, and it’s still a heated debate about whether they stand a chance at the playoffs this year. Over the next seven days, one question will dominate discussions: will the Angels trade Shohei?

If the front office knows they can’t give Ohtani what he desires, they can’t simply let him walk out of Anaheim to wherever he wishes without getting something in return. As such, there’s gotta be some truth to the rumors that the Angels are trying to trade their two-way phenom.

The potential trading of Ohtani is indeed a hot topic. With his exceptional skills both as a pitcher and a hitter, he’s a valuable asset that any team would be lucky to have. The Angels’ decision over the coming week could significantly impact not only their own future but also the landscape of the MLB.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks