Will the Angels Trade Shohei Ohtani Before the Deadline? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

It’s the question on every MLB enthusiast’s lips: should the Los Angeles Angels trade Shohei Ohtani before the trade deadline? Despite the whirlwind of speculation, as jarring as it might be for hopeful buyers, the answer will most likely be a no.

While trading Ohtani seems like an enticing option for the Angels, the reality of the situation is far more complex. There’s no denying Ohtani’s potential longevity in the league; the Angels can’t just toss him into a deal saying, “Here’s Ohtani, and you’ll have him for a decade.”

Contrary to the perception, if Ohtani were to be traded, it would essentially be for a half-year rental. The chances of sealing baseball’s biggest contract in the history of the sport amid the deadline frenzy seem close to nil. For instance, imagine a scenario where the New York Mets approach Ohtani with a “name your price” deal; it seems unlikely that a contract like that would be signed at the deadline.

However, the question of whether they should trade him remains. Ohtani has made his intentions clear to the Angels’ management, signaling that he’s unlikely to stay with the team in the long run. It might be a mistake for the Angels not to trade Ohtani. Letting him go could offer them a chance to salvage some value before his contract expires, and it could pave the way for a substantial rebuild.

Still, any potential trade would have to satisfy the Angels’ high asking price. They’ll need to navigate the waters of the trade deadline strategically and think long and hard about whether it’s worth parting ways with a player of Ohtani’s standing.

Ultimately, the real question isn’t whether Ohtani should be traded but rather if the Angels can afford the emotional and strategic cost of letting him go.

