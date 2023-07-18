Will the Braves or Yankees Trade for Shohei Ohtani? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we stand just two weeks from the Major League Baseball trade deadline on August 1st, speculation is rife about the future of the LA Angels’ sensational player, Shohei Ohtani. According to oddsmakers, despite the swirling rumors, the Angels remain the heavy favorites to retain the multi-talented Ohtani, with odds set at a strong -350.

But let’s delve into the hypothetical: if the Angels were to make a surprising move and deal Ohtani, where might he end up? This question has led to fervent discussions among fans and analysts alike.

A team that seems to be entering these discussions quite frequently is the New York Yankees. However, the real intention behind their interest in Ohtani is a matter of debate. Some skeptics suggest this may be an attempt to pacify their fan base rather than a genuine interest in securing Ohtani’s services.

Trading Ohtani is no small matter. If they decide to trade him, the Angels will seek a return that matches his prodigious talent. This would suggest a long-term deal, not a mere half-season rental, which complicates the process significantly.

On the other hand, if LA were to trade Ohtani as if he were just a half-season rental, it could be seen as a questionable move from the franchise that may not sit well with their fan base.

So, who might meet the Angels halfway in this complex situation? Our best bet is the Atlanta Braves. Known for their many young talents, the Braves could afford to give up one of their emerging stars to push for a full World Series run this year, with Ohtani as a centerpiece.

Ultimately, the Ohtani conundrum is as thrilling as the player himself. As we get closer to the trade deadline, only time will tell where Ohtani will play for the rest of the season.