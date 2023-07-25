Will the New York Mets Be Buyers or Sellers for MLB Trade Deadline? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the countdown to the MLB trade deadline continues, the spotlight is on the New York Mets. With just a week to go, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Mets will buy more players. In a disappointing season that has been full of surprises, Mets’ fans might need to brace themselves for some unexpected changes.

For the Mets, the imminent deadline signifies a crucial point of the regular season. The team may need to part ways with some big contracts handed out during the off-season, potentially including notable names like Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander. This exit strategy comes in response to a series of misguided signings which have put the team in a tricky spot.

Owner Steve Cohen, despite his best intentions, might have overstepped in his drive to revamp the Mets. It’s time to give him credit for going all out, but realizing a few costly errors has led them to be in this difficult position. The key question is now prevalent, how do they free themselves from the weight of these big contracts and change the outlook of this team?

This season is rapidly turning into something we never thought was possible with all the talent present on this team. The focus is less on winning the National League East and more on resetting for the future. Thus, it would be prudent for fans and bettors alike to reconsider their expectations for this team moving forward.

As a result, before you place any bets on the New York Mets to make the playoffs or win the NL East, think twice. Your chances of winning the Powerball might be higher.

In conclusion, the MLB trade deadline represents an opportunity for the Mets to correct course and make strategic moves for future success. It’s a challenging time but also a pivotal one for where this team is headed in the future. Only time will tell what the final roster will look like post-deadline.

