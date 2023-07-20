Will the Reds Trade for Blake Snell of the Padres? by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

With trade deadlines looming in the MLB, many eyes are turned toward the San Diego Padres and their ace, Blake Snell. If the Padres decide to wave the white flag this season, the Cincinnati Reds could be a potential suitor for Snell.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Speculation is ripe that if the Padres decide to focus on building around stars like Juan Soto and Manny Machado, they might consider offloading Snell to concentrate on revamping their starting pitching next season. In such a scenario, Snell would be a high-profile target for many teams, the Reds included.

Cincinnati should undoubtedly consider pursuing Snell if he becomes available. Snell’s experience and skillset make him a more attractive prospect than potential options from the Chicago White Sox or St. Louis Cardinals. He’s a pitcher of high caliber who could significantly boost the Reds’ pitching lineup.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been actively shopping their pitchers, but none offer the same level of talent and reliability as Snell. Therefore, it would be in the Reds’ best interest to keep a close eye on the Padres’ next move and act swiftly if Snell becomes available. Adding Snell could bolster the Reds’ roster and increase their competitiveness in the league.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks