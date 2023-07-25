Will the World Series Feature a Team From the AL or NL East? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we head deeper into the MLB season, the potential World Series contenders are starting to take shape. Analyzing the divisions, four teams stand out with significant confidence. We could see the Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers, or even the Philadelphia Phillies making a run for it.

Out of these four, the Dodgers, currently listed at +290, have a uniquely potent roster. That said, despite the multitude of talent on the team, the Dodgers are not a surefire participant in the World Series. This might dissuade some, but it’s crucial to remember that baseball is an unpredictable sport.

Shifting our gaze to the AL East and NL East, we see a plethora of potential contenders. The AL East boasts a fiercely competitive landscape, and the NL East isn’t far behind either. The Texas Rangers have been a compelling story this season, their current roster composition is robust, and they are a viable postseason team. However, as it stands now, they don’t look like World Series winners.

The AL East presents multiple possibilities. The Baltimore Orioles have been a team worth being bullish on, and they continue to show potential. Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are also still in the mix and could easily disrupt the division’s dynamics.

And let’s not forget about the New York Yankees. Even though they’ve had a tumultuous season, Aaron Judge’s possible return could drastically change their trajectory. Imagine a scenario where the Yankees win 10 in a row, something that’s certainly not outside the realm of possibility in baseball.

So, as we look forward to the World Series, it’s clear that the Dodgers stand out as a strong contender. But don’t rule out the many possibilities in the AL East and NL East. The road to the World Series remains wide open, whether it’s the Braves, Astros, Phillies, Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays, or even the Yankees.

