Women's World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam Betting Preview and Picks

The Women’s World Cup of soccer is here, and Team USA opens up tonight against heavy underdog Vietnam. Don’t be surprised to see a phase of probing and acclimatization. Remember, eventual men’s winner Argentina opened up with a loss to Saudia Arabia in 2022.

Essential Things to Know About the Women’s World Cup

The fixture setup has gifted the USA an easy start as they look to win their third-straight World Cup. Not exactly a soccer powerhouse, Vietnam is primarily seen as a team delighted to be here. They will be at a severe skill disparity compared to the U.S. team.

Location : Eden Park | Auckland, New Zealand

: Eden Park | Auckland, New Zealand Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

The betting market suggests the USWNT has a six-goal edge — a far cry from their 13-goal demolition of Thailand in the opening match of the 2019 tournament, which is unlikely to be repeated.

One factor to watch is how USA coach Vlatko Andonovski administers playing time on the pitch. The Americans are a mixed bag of players regaining fitness after injuries and those gradually hitting peak form. It is intriguing to see how much they feature Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe. The latter will be coming off the bench.

Women’s World Cup Winner Betting Insights

This match is an initial period of assessing and fine-tuning the best starting eleven as the team gears up to face the Dutch in their subsequent and most challenging game in the group stage.

USA vs. Vietnam Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline : USA -20000 | Tie +8000 | Vietnam +10000

: USA -20000 | Tie +8000 | Vietnam +10000 Total: OVER 6.5 (+104) | UNDER 6.5 (-132)

Anytime goalscorer is the way to go if you want to make a wager. The smart money would point to Alex Morgan (-800), currently favored as the critical figure. Why wouldn’t she be? Morgan is a veritable institution in the world of women’s soccer.

However, Sophia Smith is the squad’s best and most crucial player. Advanced metrics, drawn from a thorough analysis of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) data, such as shot quality, ball progression, and value-added, provide compelling evidence that Smith is not just the best player in the NWSL but arguably the best player in the world.

Smith’s statistics are not just impressive; they’re staggering. She is the player to watch in this tournament. My wager is on the rising star of Smith to find the back of the net (-450), potentially twice (-130). She is the game-changer and the key to America’s success in this 2023 Women’s World Cup.

