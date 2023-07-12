World Putting League Battle of Champions: Hester and Graybeal Face Off by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

If you’re looking for a change of pace from the PGA, something other than the Scottish Open or Barbasol Championship, we’ve got the golf event for you. Let’s call it a world-class putt-off.

The world’s top putters are all set to face off on July 13th at 4:30 pm ET. Gary Hester, the winner of the inaugural World Putting League (WPL) event, is taking on Joey Graybeal, the winner of WPL #2 and #3, for the WPL champion title. They will battle it out over a single round of 18 holes, making for an intense game of skill and strategy.

Bets for the match include options such as outright winner, total holes in one, and specific odds for each hole.

Graybeal, currently on a winning streak, enters the match as the slight favorite, with odds at -140. Known for his consistency and composure during high-pressure moments, Graybeal has a unique ability to deliver ace putts when needed, successfully avoiding significant errors. In the recent WPL #3 at the Aloha Course, Graybeal managed to edge out Hester by one stroke, securing his advancement. His ability to remain mentally focused, especially in a one-on-one format, is crucial for this match.

The seasoned veteran Hester had a lower average round score at Aloha, averaging a 29 (-7 from par) over nine rounds since 2018. That’s half a stroke better than Graybeal. Hester’s consistency is another element to his game; he has delivered an ace on hole #4 in five consecutive rounds and has recorded only one three-putt (bogey) in his last five rounds, compared to Graybeal’s five bogeys. This match will reveal whether Hester opts for his traditional safe play or turns up the aggression, given the high stakes of a single-round contest.

The line for total holes in one during the match is set at 13.5, leaning slightly under. Considering their round averages of 29 and 29.5, this line is on point and can be tricky. The match taking place at 5:00 pm should provide ample sunlight, potentially favoring an over on the total. However, the competitiveness of the match will be the deciding factor. An early lead may encourage a player to adopt a safer approach, securing pars for the remainder of the round, whereas a closely contested match could push the total over.

Each hole also comes with a moneyline for each player or a tie option. In what’s anticipated to be a close match, the clear favorite for each hole is a tie. However, there are a few intriguing aspects to consider as the match unfolds. The upcoming showdown promises a thrilling event for golf fans worldwide, with every stroke and strategy playing a crucial role in crowning the WPL champion.

