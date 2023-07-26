Yankees Trade Deadline: Needs and Potential Targets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We’re less than a week away from the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, and for the New York Yankees, it presents an opportunity to potentially salvage what has been a disappointing campaign thus far.

Boasting a 53-48 record, the Yankees sit last in the AL East Division and are currently out of a playoff spot. Of course, losing star slugger Aaron Judge hasn’t helped matters, but New York’s struggles go beyond the reigning AL MVP.

So, what can general manager Brian Cashman do to better position the club for a run at October baseball?

Here are four areas New York should look to upgrade.

Note: The Yankees will surely be involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes should the two-way superstar become available. This article highlights the team’s most pressing needs beyond the obvious interest in arguably the best player in baseball.

1) Left Field

As was the case at last year’s trade deadline, the Bronx Bombers are in the market for a capable starting left fielder, preferably one who hits from the left side. New York failed to address the offseason departure of Andrew Benintendi, banking on Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the void. That hasn’t happened, as Cabrera has hit just .205 in 80 games. His struggles have prompted manager Aaron Boone to use nine players at the position, looking for anyone to step up and deliver consistent production. Nothing has worked, and it’s time for Cashman to end the game of musical chairs.

Potential Targets: Cody Bellinger (Cubs), Dylan Carlson (Cardinals)

2) Third Base

Last week saw Josh Donaldson transferred to the 60-day IL due to a high-grade right calf strain – he is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Before the injury, Donaldson was hitting a woeful .142 in 33 games, looking like a shell of his former MVP self. Ex-batting champ DJ LeMahieu, who has started 57 games at the hot corner, has not been much better, his .232 average representing a career-low. While Donaldson and LeMahieu have been solid defensively, more offensive production is needed from the position.

Potential Targets: Jeimer Candelario (Nationals)

3) Starting Pitcher

The Yanks have received very little consistency behind ace Gerrit Cole. Carlos Rodon‘s return is a plus, although the 30-year-old is still shaking off the rust, recording a 7.36 ERA across his first three starts. Luis Severino (6.46 ERA) has struggled mightily all season, while Domingo German has been more bad than good outside of his perfect game. Nestor Cortes could be activated from the 60-day IL when first eligible on August 3, but Cashman would be wise to add another arm to the rotation.

Potential Targets: Eduardo Rodriguez (Tigers), Jordan Montgomery (Cardinals), Lucas Giolito (White Sox), Jack Flaherty (Cardinals)

4) Catcher

Starting catcher Jose Trevino was recently lost for the season after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist. Trevino declined offensively (.210 average) from last year’s All-Star campaign but remained one of the league’s best framers, ranking second in the AL in strikes looking above average with 50. Granted, a capable backstop will be tough to find on the trade market, but depth at the position becomes a priority.

Potential Targets: Yasmani Grandal (White Sox), Manny Pina (Athletics), Austin Hedges (Pirates)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.