Yankees Under Fire: Is Steinbrenner, Cashman, or Boone to Blame?

Many New York Yankees fans have had it up to here. The team’s poor performance has led to a decline in MLB attendance, with supporters refusing to give Hal Steinbrenner a penny of their hard-earned money. The level of dissatisfaction is evident. Even George Steinbrenner, the late, legendary owner of the Yankees, might be restless in his grave with how the team is being managed.

There’s an undeniable frustration with Steinbrenner’s leadership or, more accurately, the lack thereof. Comparisons between him and Kendall Roy, a character from the popular television show “Succession,” suggest a perception of ineffectual management. Steinbrenner’s reluctance to make the necessary changes, such as dismissing General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone, has only deepened the ire among the fans.

In addition to leadership concerns, the team’s approach is considered outdated. Cashman and Boone appear to operate the Yankees as if it were still the 1990s. The modus operandi seems to be making it into the postseason and hoping for a lucky break. But this strategy falls flat compared with the Houston Astros, who’ve appeared in the World Series three times in the past four years. This isn’t a result of luck; it’s a demonstration of knowing how to play the game.

The bar for the Yankees used to be sky-high. The expectation wasn’t merely to participate in the postseason but to win the World Series. The fact that they haven’t clinched the championship in 13 years is a testament to the team’s downward trajectory. This is not the standard that Yankees fans were used to, and they’re unwilling to settle for mediocrity.

The message from fans is clear. They’re demanding a change in leadership and a performance improvement. Fans see the current situation as “unwatchable.” It’s not just about Steinbrenner, Cashman, and Boone. It extends to the team’s approach to analytics and scouting, both of which have been called into question. The calls for change are loud and clear, and the team’s leadership would do well to listen.