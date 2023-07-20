You Won't Believe How Mariners' Star Jarred Kelenic Broke His Foot by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

In a shocking turn of events, the Seattle Mariners’ star outfielder Jarred Kelenic finds himself on the MLB injury list after an unexpected incident during a recent game. Kelenic, venting his frustration after a strikeout, kicked a water cooler in the dugout and ended up breaking his foot. His season has been abruptly put on pause due to this regrettable incident.

The loss of Kelenic to the 10-day IL could significantly impact the Mariners’ plans for the trade deadline and their roster in the upcoming games. His abrupt absence is regrettable, given his recent performance. Kelenic has been in fantastic form lately, and his loss will undoubtedly be a big blow to the Mariners’ lineup.

The news stunned those following Kelenic, particularly fantasy baseball players. Many had invested in the young star and expected his strong performance this season. Now, they must scramble to make up for the unexpected loss.

The Mariners, and Kelenic’s fans alike, will be hoping for a swift recovery. This incident serves as a lesson for all about the need for caution, even in moments of frustration. One momentary lapse of judgment can have significant consequences, as Kelenic and the Mariners are now learning the hard way.

