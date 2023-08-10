10 NBA Games We’re Looking Forward to the Most by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The 2023-24 NBA schedule has just been released, giving us a look at when we can witness some of the most highly anticipated games for the season. Here are the top ten games we have circled on our calendars as basketball is right around the corner.Oct. 24: Warriors vs. Suns

Opening night is always fun, and the NBA is giving us two marquee matchups, highlighted by the Golden State Warriors at the Phoenix Suns. Chris Paul will be making his Golden State debut and return to Phoenix, giving us our first glimpse at what should be an entertaining new-look Warriors team. We’ll see Bradley Beal’s first game as a Sun and the first time that the big three of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker will play together. It should be a fun one.

There is no way around it: Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped-up prospect maybe ever. His debut could be against anyone, and it’d be on this list. It just so happens to be against Dallas, who needs to start fast after their second-half collapse last season with plenty to prove. All eyes will be on Wemby, but seeing how the reformed Mavs look is just as important.

Embiid-Giannis is always must-see TV, but this one has plenty of extra layers. Who knows what the 76ers will look like when October 26th rolls around? Will James Harden be on the floor or even on the team? What will reigning MVP Joel Embiid’s relationship with the organization will look like then? Milwaukee comes into this season after a disastrous playoff performance and a new coach in Adrian Griffin, who happens to be the protege of new-76ers head coach Nick Nurse.

Staying in Milwaukee, the Miami Heat roll into town months removed from knocking out the Bucks in the opening round as an eight seed. How will Milwaukee respond to being kicked in the mouth? Will Miami resolve the Damian Lillard trade request with Portland by then? Any way you slice it, both sides have plenty to prove with revenge top of mind.

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets doesn’t necessarily draw the attention of the NBA public eye compared to the big market teams and other superstars, but the targets are on their backs this year. They and the Suns are the frontrunners to come out of the West. We’re curious to see if the Nuggets can continue to dominate against their biggest competition and if Phoenix’s additions could be enough to get them over the hump.

No one cares about the Washington Wizards, but there is one game everyone will be paying attention to: Jordan Poole’s return to Golden State against Draymond Green. Some will hope for punches to be thrown between the former teammates, but Poole has something to prove after the Warriors shipped him off after a down season. A statement performance and a little hate are precisely what the NBA scriptwriters want out of this one.

Celtics, Lakers, Christmas Day. The NBA’s most historic rivalry takes center stage on Christmas stage, with both vying for their 18th championship. After each team fell short in the conference finals last season, they are looking for a statement win on the biggest day of the NBA calendar. Christmas Day is always a fun one, with no better headliner.

The rhetoric around Memphis is rather interesting. They fell short in the playoffs, and it was to LeBron James and the Lakers of all teams. The youthful Grizzlies were the second seed in a loaded West. Now, adding in Marcus Smart for some much-needed veteran leadership and stability, with Ja Morant returning mid-December, we can’t discount the Grizzlies. With this being the first game against the Lakers with Ja back, there is no more critical measuring stick.

Embiid. Jokic. Enough said. There is no greater hatred among fan bases than the Embiid and Jokic fans. After Embiid won the MVP last season over Jokic, he fell short in the playoffs, whereas we all know what Jokic went on to do, pouring fuel on the already fiery debate. Embiid has much to prove, and Jokic is looking to solidify his standing as the best big man in the game. This is my most anticipated game of the year.

Days following the NBA trade deadline, the Miami Heat visit the Portland Trail Blazers on national TV…what a coincidence! Who knows what is going to happen with Damian Lillard? Even though his future in Miami feels inevitable, there has been no indication that a deal is imminent. If a deal does happen, his return to Portland will be fantastic. If not, seeing Scoot Henderson on the national stage while Dame is possibly holding out will be a sight.

