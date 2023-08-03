3 Denver Broncos To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Denver Broncos have a lot of young talent on offense, and some players can break out for the team. Despite quarterback Russell Wilson having some major question marks entering the year, we like for some of the Broncos skill position players to ball out in 2023. Will known offensive guru Sean Payton help turn the tide for the Broncos on offense? Time will tell.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Broncos’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR

There are some real injury concerns in the Broncos wide receiver room, headlined by Jerry Jeudy. The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout was slated to be the Broncos’ top target in 2023, but it’s unlikely he will start the season in time due to injury. Without Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are slated to see an uptick in usage.

At this point, we already know what Sutton can do at the NFL level, but we’re more bullish on the potential we’ve seen from Mims Jr. in training camp and preseason action. He has the ability to stretch the field, which Denver will need him to do without Jeudy. Don’t sleep on Mims Jr. leading Denver in receiving in 2023.

Javonte Williams, RB

Returning from a devastating injury is never fun, but we really like everything we hear surrounding third-year running back Javonte Williams. The former North Carolina Tar Heel had a strong rookie campaign but was injured in Week 4 action last year, ending his sophomore season early.

Samaje Perine will get touches early on, specifically in passing-down situations, but we like for Williams to fully break out in 2023. Even after a knee injury, Williams has proven to still have that explosive juice you’re looking for in a top running back. It might take some patience in the first half of the year, but look for Williams to be a household name by the end of the year.

Quinn Meinerz, G

If the Denver Broncos are going to succeed in 2023, they’re going to need to protect their aging quarterback. Entering his third season in the NFL, Quinn Meinerz is slated to be the starting right guard for the Broncos.

We expect Denver to be a run-heavy offense in 2023, and Meinerz will need to contribute in the run game and win his battles in the trenches. Meinerz has spoken to the media about the importance of the offensive line to set the tone for their running game, and we’re bullish about him being a leader in that category and contributing at a high level in 2023.

