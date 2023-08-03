3 Houston Texans To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Houston Texans have some young talent ready to break out on defense. Which of these players will go into 2023 for Houston and come out as a difference-maker?

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Texans’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Jonathan Greenard, DE

There are a lot of signs pointing toward defensive end Jonathan Greenard breaking out in his fourth year in the NFL. His rookie year didn’t leave a lot to get excited about, but he followed that up with a sophomore campaign that we should be encouraged by. He finished 2021 with eight sacks and twelve quarterback hits but was largely injury-plagued last year and couldn’t fully get his feet under him.

With more pass rush options for the Texans entering 2023, the spotlight won’t shine as heavily on Greenard, and we believe that’s a good thing. With a lot of talent being added to the Texans defensive line and him seemingly entering the year healthy, there’s a lot to like about the prospects of him hitting double-digits in sacks.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB

When a player is entering his second year in the league, it’s far too early to talk about bust status, yet that appears to be the case surrounding cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. We’re certainly not there yet; in fact, we’re heading in the opposite direction and believe he’s a strong candidate to breakout in 2023.

The former third-overall pick in 2022 had a good offseason and is looking to grow into the player many believe he can be in 2023. One season shouldn’t define a career, and it’s evident during training camp that Stingley is out to prove his critics wrong. Physically, Stingley Jr. has added some muscle, and reports suggest he’s seeing the field at a quicker rate, which is extremely positive. The NFL game is all about adjustments, and Stingley Jr. is on the path to doing that in Year 2.

Will Anderson Jr., DE

With the Houston Texans giving up some serious draft capital to move up and select Will Anderson Jr., you know how they feel about this player being an integral part of their defense moving forward. Anderson Jr. was a game changer at Alabama and someone that opposing offenses feared to game plan.

The talented end is going to be in the conversation to take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year and can be the backbone of this defense over the next half-decade. Houston still isn’t projected to win many football games in 2023, but there’s the potential they will surprise teams because of this youthful defense. Anderson Jr. will be a big part of that.

