The Indianapolis Colts have some young talent on defense, and many players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. The defense has been a big issue for Indianapolis of late, but some promising bright spots deserve attention.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Colts’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Kwity Paye, DE

Our best bet to fully break out on the Colts’ defense is defensive end Kwity Paye. The former Michigan Wolverine is entering his third season in the league, and we sense a big year coming from him. Paye has already played a significant role in the Colts’ run defense, and we expect him to continue getting to the quarterback at a high clip. He’s coming off a 2022 campaign where he registered six sacks and 45 combined tackles, showing vast improvements over his rookie year. If Paye can stay on the field for an entire season, there’s a lot to like about his potential to reach double-digits in sacks and make life much more difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE

Dayo Odeyingbo is a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts and is set to enter his third year in the league. The defensive end has been slated to be a vital member of the Colts’ defensive line, but there have been some inconsistencies in his game. Still, there were a lot of positive signs to end his second year in the league, which has us bullish. The Colts struggled last year, and if they’re looking to turn things around defensively in 2023, they’ll need to count on Odeyingbo. He has much more to give and can be a staple on their defense.

Julian Blackmon, S

Julian Blackmon’s game hasn’t been consistent throughout his first few seasons, but we’re looking for that to change in 2023. He’s entering his fourth year in the league, and he has the potential to put the pieces together and play a key role in Indianapolis’s secondary. Injuries have played a significant role in Blackmon’s struggles, but all signs point to him being healthy entering 2023. Blackmon has been strong as a run defender for the Colts, and we think he’ll shine at an even greater level this year. There is potential for Blackmon to play an essential role for Indy this season and become a household name around the NFL.

