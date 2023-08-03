3 Jacksonville Jaguars To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 50 Minutes Ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of young talent on offense, and some players can break out for the team.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Jaguars’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Calvin Ridley, WR

It’s no secret that we’ve already seen wide receiver Calvin Ridley break out back when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. Still, when you’ve been out of the game for a prolonged period, people will have to see you do it again to believe the talent and skill are still there.

Training camp videos of Ridley showing off his explosiveness have continued circulating, and the buzz surrounding him has reached an all-time high. Ridley joins an offense that had no problem moving the football last season and gives them the ability to reach a different level with an alpha number-one wide receiver.

Travis Etienne, RB

Much buzz surrounds running back Tank Bigsby, but we’re not entirely buying it. Travis Etienne’s rookie year showed a lot of positive trends, yet the headlines haven’t been going in his favor entering Year 2. All signs indicate Etienne is still Jacksonville’s lead running back entering 2023. A significant role will likely be on the horizon for him on the early downs and some passing sets, leading to a sizable uptick in his sophomore production.

Bigsby might pose some issues for Etienne around the goalline, but we’re not focused on fantasy football here; we’re looking at his overall impact on the team. As a result, we really like the prospects of Etienne proving to be an explosive threat out of Jacksonville’s backfield in 2023.

Trevor Lawrence, QB

Yes, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence already helped lead the team back to the postseason last year, but we feel he has another level to give. The former Clemson signal-caller brought a lot of good things to the table during his second year in the NFL, and we believe he’s on the path to being in the AFC high-end quarterback tier with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow.

Lawrence is only 23 years old and has much room to grow in the NFL. We saw glimpses of what he could do for this offense last year, and with a shiny new target in Ridley added to the equation, Lawrence is in for a major third year in the NFL.

