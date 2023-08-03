3 New York Jets To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Jets have some star power on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers this year. If the Jets want to get back to the postseason, they’ll need their defense to play up its potential and stand out. There’s good reason to be bullish about that transpiring, and we look into those reasons.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Jets’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Tony Adams, S

There isn’t a lot of tape to watch from Tony Adams in 2022, but we did like what we saw during a limited sample size. It doesn’t look like Adams will find himself as a starting safety to begin the year for the Jets, but we’re still high on his potential and like for him to realize that at some point in 2023.

If you look at what the Jets have on their roster, Adams is one of their only real options who can act as a free safety and play that centerfield role in their secondary. Adrian Amos is currently ahead of him on the depth chart, but that shouldn’t stop us from liking Adams to break out. The talent is there, and there’s a real path for him to find success this year.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE

When the Jets selected Jermaine Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, expectations were high. Even though he was a high draft pick, patience was going to be needed because there was a raw element to his game, even if he had the potential to be a difference-maker in the league.

There’s no doubt that Johnson will have to earn his reps in 2023; they won’t just be given. It’s no secret that Johnson is a strong run defender, but we’re looking for him to take the next step within their pass-rush attack. The flashes were there at times in 2022 for Johnson, and we like him to live up to his draft status in 2023.

Michael Carter II, CB

Don’t get confused by this, but there are two Michael Carter’s on the New York Jets roster, one on offense and one on defense. We’re highlighting Michael Carter II on defense and believe there’s a strong chance we’ll see him fully break out in 2023. It was clear that in 2022, Carter II had a coming out party, but we expect that to transpire at an even greater level in 2023.

Carter II ranked inside PFF’s top 25 cornerbacks in 2022, and the potential is there for him to continue climbing that list, potentially even to Pro Bowl status. If the Jets defense wants to put the league on notice in 2023, Carter II is a major piece in them accomplishing that and fully breaking out.

