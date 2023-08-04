49ers' Running Back McCaffrey Season-Long Rushing Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Interestingly, the FanDuel Sportsbook has projected Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers, at only 850.5 rushing yards and 6.5 rushing touchdowns for the upcoming season. The shock doesn’t end there; these predictions come after McCaffrey delivered 746 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in a mere 11 games during the previous season.

With a record of 1,100 total rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his best season, the lowered McCaffrey odds seem to factor in the potential for an injury sidelining him, which has happened over the past couple of years.

There’s no forgetting those frustrating games when betting on McCaffrey to perform over his predicted stats, only to see Eli Mitchell take the bulk of the carries. This has led many fans to question coach Kyle Shanahan’s decision-making.

However, with summer injuries already impacting the 49ers’ running back depth chart, McCaffrey is fit and ready to dominate the action.

As we approach the start of the season, McCaffrey is as healthy as he can be, and injuries aside, he’s a lightning rod when he’s on the field. Shanahan’s erratic handling of the run game could be good for McCaffrey, with the potential for multiple explosive runs.

The temptation to bet on McCaffrey is strong, despite the risk of injury. You just can’t go into a season expecting the worst, and the projected statistics are too enticing to resist, particularly given the 49ers’ knack for creating big plays in the run game.

While the rushing yards might seem the most apparent statistic to bet on, the touchdowns also hold a lot of potential. Even if McCaffrey shares the field with Mitchell, there’s little doubt that McCaffrey will be the preferred choice in the red zone. He’s even listed at +2000 to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns, a tempting bet considering he scored six in only 11 games last season.

When it comes to Christian McCaffrey’s performance this season, it could be a high-risk, high-reward situation. If he can stay healthy, the payoff could be massive for those willing to take a chance on him.

