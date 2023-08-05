5 Winners from the MLB Trade Deadline by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The dust has settled on one of the most exciting MLB trade deadlines in recent memory, with some notable last-minute deals leaving fans, analysts, and franchises bracing for the final stretch of the regular season. Today, we focus on the five major winners from these transactions: the Phillies, Astros, Diamondbacks, Rays, and Rangers.

Phillies Upgrade Their Pitching Arsenal

The Philadelphia Phillies struck gold by acquiring Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers. Often underestimated on the trade market, Lorenzen has been in sparkling form recently, boasting an incredible 1.14 ERA in July. This All-Star starter offers the Phillies some much-needed pitching depth, with the only sacrifice being their fifth-best prospect, Hao-Yu Lee, who didn’t have a future in the organization with Trea Turner and Bryson Stott ahead of him for an infield spot. The depth and caliber of play Lorenzen will offer will significantly aid the longevity of the Phillies’ pitching staff as they gear up for hopefully another trip to the World Series.

Verlander Returns to the Astros

In a high-profile move, Justin Verlander is making a triumphant return to the Houston Astros, just nine months after winning the World Series with them. His recent form, including a 1.45 ERA over his last seven starts, suggests he’s shaken off the spring jitters and is ready to compete for another championship. While sacrificing a haul of prospects, the Astros’ time is now, with Verlander’s insertion bringing them near the top of the AL pecking order.

Diamondbacks Secure a Solid Closer

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ addition of Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners is another deadline win. Sewald’s solid performance this season, with a 2.93 ERA, is precisely what the D-Backs sought to stabilize their bullpen. He’s an instant upgrade and will serve as their best closer option, bolstering their chances in the NL Wild Card race, given their recent slide in the standings.

Rays Surprise with Civale

The Tampa Bay Rays made headlines by pulling off a surprising deal to secure Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians. Despite being just a half-game behind in the AL Central, the Guardians opted for the future, trading away their most reliable starter. Civale, with a 2.34 ERA over 12 starts, provides the Rays with an exceptional addition to their rotation, enhancing their chances of reclaiming the AL East throne.

Rangers Go All-In

Not satisfied with securing Max Scherzer, the Texas Rangers went all-in and roped in Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals. Montgomery, who registered a 2.37 ERA over his last ten starts, will join the Rangers’ starting rotation. Stratton will be a valuable addition to the bullpen.

With this power move, the Rangers have demonstrated their determination to compete at the highest level. Their incredible starting rotation now seems virtually unmatched among playoff contenders. Their aggressive strategy at the trade deadline earns them an A grade despite a less-than-desirable first start for Scherzer in a Rangers uniform.

In conclusion, this year’s MLB trade deadline has seen remarkable moves that have strengthened teams and intensified the competition. The Phillies, Astros, Diamondbacks, Rays, and Rangers all came out as winners, putting them in a strong position for the upcoming final stretch of the season. Time will tell how these trades will truly pan out, but these five teams seem poised for success as of now.

