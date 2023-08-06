A Closer Look at Matthew Stafford's DFS Impact

Matthew Stafford: Injury Concerns and Performance Evaluation

The Los Angeles Rams’ performance this season will hinge significantly on the health and performance of their seasoned quarterback, Matthew Stafford. After neck surgery last year, there’s a fair amount of concern about his overall health. His recent history of back and neck issues, coupled with his age and the number of hits he’s taken throughout his career, makes his health a point of critical concern.

Despite his assertion that he feels better than he has in years, it’s crucial to remember that with Stafford’s injury history, things can change quickly. This concern is especially relevant for DFS players, who need to consider Stafford’s health status before making any decisions.

A Tale of Two Quarterbacks: Comparing Stafford and Bennett

Things might get tricky if we need to downgrade to Stetson Bennett, the Rams’ rookie quarterback. Bennett’s performances in camp have been impressive, and his leadership in the national championships speaks volumes about his potential. However, his role was relatively straightforward â€“ avoid mistakes. Stepping into Stafford’s shoes could prove to be a significant challenge for the rookie.

We’ve seen this situation play out with Baker Mayfield and other quarterbacks â€“ a change in QB can lead to a quick downturn in team performance. Therefore, any Super Flex drafts involving Stafford should include a backup plan, such as drafting a third quarterback.

Stafford and Cooper Kupp: The Dynamic Duo’s Outlook

When we talk about the Rams’ offense, the conversation is incomplete without mentioning Cooper Kupp. Kupp’s connection with Stafford led to an offense heavily funneled to him. This strategy can work to some extent, but there’s a need for diversification. Players like Cam Akers are expected to play a more prominent role in the offense, relieving some pressure off Stafford.

While Stafford has the potential to finish as a low-end QB1, it may not be a realistic expectation. Moreover, the connection between Stafford and Kupp also introduces a significant risk for those banking on the Rams in DFS.

Conclusion: The Stars and Scrubs Equation

Looking at the Rams’ roster, it seems like a classic ‘stars and scrubs’ equation. High-profile players like Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford are the stars, while the rest of the roster is composed of less-known names.

This disparity might pose challenges to the team’s overall performance. For DFS players, it’s vital to stay updated on the Rams’ camp developments, particularly concerning Stafford’s health and performance, before making any decisions.

