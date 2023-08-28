Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson Are the NFL's Next Best Duo by SportsGrid 51 Minutes Ago

When you think of the New York Jets and exceptional quarterback play, certain moments from the past might not resonate. Jets fans have had their share of ups and downs, whether it be Mark Sanchez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Mike White leading the charge. What we witnessed during the preseason against the New York Giants offers a glimmer of hope that has been a long time coming.

Zach Wilson showcased moments that made the fans think, “Has he always had that in his arsenal?” The spotlight wasn’t solely on Wilson. Instead, the dynamic connection between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson stole the show.

Rodgers, known for his exceptional playmaking ability and knack for developing a tight-knit bond with his wide receivers, showed once again why he’s among the best in the business. His subtle yet crucial plays, like the audible screen to Garrett Wilson, echoed his time with the Green Bay Packers. Fans remember Rodgers having a certain affinity for Randall Cobb back in the day, but it’s a new era, and Garrett Wilson seems to be his new favorite target.

The Packers’ 2020 season often showcased Davante Adams as Rodgers’ go-to guy, with other wide receivers largely playing a supplementary role. Seeing Rodgers’ trust in Garrett Wilson in this preseason bout was eye-opening. The touchdown connection between them spoke volumes about their synergy on the field. It’s not just about Rodgers picking a favorite; it’s about understanding game situations, making sight adjustments, and executing plays perfectly. And that’s precisely what fans got a taste of against the Giants.

Garrett Wilson’s skills as a wide receiver were never in doubt. But now, aligning with a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber, things look promising. If early indications are anything to go by, Garrett Wilson could be next in line as Rodger’s favorite target.

The excitement around this newfound connection is palpable as the new season looms. If Rodgers and Wilson can replicate their preseason chemistry during the regular season, the sky is the limit for the New York Jets.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.