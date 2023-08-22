Aces High: Gallen, Strider, Snell Battle for NL Cy Young by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the National League Cy Young Award race intensifies, the MLB world’s eyes are fixed on Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Known for his consistency and talent, Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season, and many expect him to deliver big performances as the season winds down. Having proven himself time and time again, Gallen’s exceptional track record makes him one of the favorites for the coveted Cy Young award. Despite this recognition, Gallen is not the only pitcher in the spotlight.

Another standout contender is Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, who has garnered attention for his strong performances on the mound, especially regarding strikeouts and xFIP metrics. However, Strider’s higher ERA puts a damper on his otherwise impressive stats.

The inclusion of Blake Snell into the National League Cy Young Award race adds another layer of intrigue to an already heated competition. Snell, of the San Diego Padres, has burst onto the scene this season with impressive performances, earning himself a spot in the conversation. However, Snell’s past has shown that he can wear down as the season progresses.

Strider being on the Braves adds another wrinkle to the equation: if Atlanta secures their postseason spot with a couple of weeks left in the regular season, will they limit his innings to preserve him for the playoffs? After all, the Braves have experienced the repercussions of overusing their pitchers in the postseason, and they might be cautious not to repeat that mistake this year.

This strategy could potentially impact Strider’s Cy Young chances, as a decrease in innings pitched could result in a smaller sample size for voters to consider. Nevertheless, with Zac Gallen, Spencer Strider, and Blake Snell all in contention, the National League Cy Young race promises to be a thrilling contest until the very end of the season.

