AFC North Best Duos: Lamar and Odell, Burrows and Ja'Marr, or Deshaun and Amari? by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

NFL fans love debating the most electrifying player duos. In the AFC North, the competition is particularly fierce. Here’s our top three rundown.

3. Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper

No doubt, Deshaun Watson had a rough patch in the final six games of the previous season. But let’s not forget that he’s a three-time Pro Bowler. On the other hand, Amari Cooper isn’t one to underestimate. In six out of his eight seasons, he’s notched up at least 1,000 receiving yards. Clearly, he’s one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL.

2. Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr.

When on top of his game, Lamar Jackson is nothing short of an MVP contender. Now, with the addition of weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ), he’s set to push the boundaries further. Given the firepower, it’s easy to see why many are forecasting big achievements for the Ravens this upcoming season.

1. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase

Taking the top spot the dynamic pair of Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase. Burrow’s stats speak for themselves, with him throwing for 35 touchdowns last season. On the other hand, Chase accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in a mere 12 games. By all measures, they stand out as the best duo in the AFC North.

With such talent-packed pairs in the division, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how these dynamics play out on the field. No matter the team you’re rooting for, there’s no denying the sheer skill and synergy of these top AFC North duos.

