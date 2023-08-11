AFC West Best Duos: Can Anyone Best the Bolts? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The AFC West is home to some of the most dynamic pairs in the NFL . Fans will undoubtedly have their own favorites, but here’s our take on the top three quarterback-wide receiver duos in the division:

3. Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams

Representing their respective teams, these two make quite the pair. Jimmy Garoppolo showcased his prowess by throwing 16 touchdowns in just 10 games. Partnering with him, Davante Adams posted a stellar performance, accumulating 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season. They’re a force to be reckoned with on the field.

2. Patrick Mahomes and Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs are renowned for their explosive offense. While Travis Kelce remains a significant threat, it’s hard to overlook Mahomes’ connection with his receivers. Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in football, finds a promising partner in Kadarius Toney. With the absence of other top-tier receivers for the Chiefs, a healthy Tony is primed for a potential breakout in 2023.

1. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen

Holding the crown for the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers duo is simply electric. Justin Herbert displayed his incredible arm strength and precision with over 4,700 passing yards in 2022. On the other end, Keenan Allen, having made five straight Pro Bowls before the last season, consistently proves why he’s among the elite. Together, they stand as the best quarterback-wide receiver tandem in the AFC West.

The AFC West promises exciting football action, and with duos like these leading their respective teams, every game day promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

