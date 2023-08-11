AL Central Odds Update: Twins Double Down On Guardians by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, are on their heels.

The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL Central with a record of 60-57. Even though their odds of winning the division continue to get bet down, it’s by no means they are a lock to be the ones left standing to play in October. Minnesota has lost three straight games but is also in the midst of a 6-4 stretch over their last ten games. Even with their most recent struggles, the Twins have still seen their odds shift majorly as favorites to win the AL Central over the last week from -390 to -900. With that number, it’s hard to buy into the Twins, especially with the Cleveland Guardians still very much in the picture.

After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. That said, they haven’t been taking advantage of an AL Central division that is right there for the taking. The Guardians are coming off splitting a series with the Toronto Blue Jays but have still lost seven of their last ten games. Cleveland trails the Twins by 3.5 games in the AL Central, and although it’s tough to have confidence in their offense, investing in their +600 price to win the division after it dropped from +290 is solid value.

The Detroit Tigers started the year with some consistency but largely came back down to earth pretty quickly and showed us their true colors. There are still quality pieces on this roster, but they haven’t been able to find sustained success. Detroit has posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games but has also won three in a row. The Tigers are still theoretically alive in the AL Central and trail the Twins by seven games. Still, the Tigers have seen their odds of capturing the division continue dropping from +5500 to +8000 over the last week.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox‘s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. The White Sox sold off pieces at the trade deadline and communicated to their fans that they would try and be competitive in 2024. With what we’ve seen transpire over the last three years, good luck with that. This franchise might have more talent than other teams below them, but it’s hard to see them figuring things out with what we’ve seen transpire over the last two years. Significant changes are in order, and we’re not sure those are coming. The White Sox’s odds of winning the AL Central have continued to plummet this week from +13000 to +25000.

The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling overall, there’s no need to discuss their odds further. In saying that, they do deserve credit for not rolling over and playing some solid baseball to begin August. We note their poor play for most of the year, meaning we also have to mention when they’re playing good baseball from the basement, even if they’re out of the division race with +25000 odds.

Team AL Central Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Minnesota Twins -900 950 2400 Cleveland Guardians 600 12000 25000 Detroit Tigers 8000 50000 100000 Chicago White Sox 25000 50000 100000 Kansas City Royals 25000 50000 100000

