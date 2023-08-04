AL Central Odds Update: Twins Leading Over Guardians by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, are on their heels.

The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL Central with a record of 56-54. They’ve won just four of their last ten games and aren’t exactly running away from the competition. Still, at the moment, the Cleveland Guardians are their only real threat to dethrone them from the top spot. The Twins stood pat at the trade deadline and really haven’t inspired a ton of confidence, despite the strong pitching efforts they’ve continued to get. With only a 2.5-game advantage atop the division, it’s interesting that the Twins continue to see their odds rise to win the AL Central this week from -330 to -390.

After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The Guardians’ pitching has been better, but it struggled to kick off the year and led them to start in a hole. Cleveland has struggled to begin August and has suffered three straight losses, which has them 2.5 games behind the first-place Twins. The Guardians are right there in the division, but they simply haven’t played well enough of late to take over. Cleveland has lost six of their last ten games, leading to their odds of winning the AL Central dropping from +240 to +290.

The Detroit Tigers started the year with some consistency but largely came back down to earth pretty quickly and showed us their true colors. There are still quality pieces on this roster, but they haven’t been able to find sustained success. Detroit has posted a 4-6 record over their last ten games and hasn’t shown much of anything lately. The Tigers are 7 games behind the Twins for the division lead and still a big longshot, which has seen their odds drop from +5000 to +5500 over the last week, even after gaining a half-game in standings.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox‘s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. The White Sox sold off pieces at the trade deadline and communicated to their fans that they’re going to try and be competitive in 2024. With what we’ve seen transpire over the last three years, good luck with that. There really aren’t many bright spots on this roster, and they’ve once again seen their odds to win the AL Central drop from +7500 to +13000.

The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling overall, there’s no need to discuss their odds further. In saying that, they do deserve credit for knocking off six straight victories. We note their poor play for the majority of the year, meaning we also have to mention when they’re playing good baseball from the basement too.

