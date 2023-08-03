AL West Odds Update: Rangers, Astros All Square At Top by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Texas Rangers continue to sit on top of the AL West and are all square with the Houston Astros atop the division oddsboard.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB Game Picks.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 62-46. With the Rangers adding Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer to their rotation before the MLB trade deadline, they addressed a glaring need that should help them pursue the division crown. The Rangers are trying to pull out of a difficult stretch, and they’ve now won two in a row and lead the AL West by a half-game. Still, with the gap tightening at the top, the Ranger’s odds of winning the division have taken a slight hit from -150 to -110.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the recent activations of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, along with the trade deadline acquisition of Justin Verlander, will undoubtedly serve as a big boost for the club. The recent transactions surrounding the club have positively impacted this group, considering Houston has now won seven of their last ten games and three in a row. The Astros’ odds of winning the AL West have been bet down over the previous week from +120 to -110.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The Mariners had a mini sell-off at the MLB trade deadline, but they’re still very much in the mix in the American League. The M’s trail the Rangers by six games in the AL West and are only 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot. Seattle has continued to own +2300 odds to capture the coveted AL West crown.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. Shohei Ohtani is doing everything he can to get the Angels back to the postseason, and he’s set to take the mound again tonight in a crucial matchup against the Seattle Mariners. The Angels have lost two in a row, yet they’re still only four games out of the last wild-card position in the American League. The Angels have seen their odds to win the AL West rise from +5000 to +4200, despite trailing Texas by 6.5 games.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrendous 30-79 record, and there’s no point in further discussing their odds.

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook