AL West Odds Update: Rangers Continue Holding Off Astros

The Texas Rangers continue to sit on top of the AL West and ahead of the Houston Astros with their odds of taking down the division crown.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 72-49. The Rangers have won seven of their last ten games and have the best run differential in the American League at +195. After the trade deadline, this group has trended positively atop the AL West and boasts a 2.5-game lead over the defending World Series champs. The Rangers’ odds of winning the AL West have been bet down again from -120 to -165.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but Houston has unsurprisingly gotten back on track and sits in the second wild-card spot in the American League. The Astros have remained 2.5 games behind the Rangers for the top spot in the AL West over the last week. Even with the Astros playing some really good baseball and having won two in a row and seven of their previous ten games, they haven’t gained any ground in the division race over that span and saw their odds of winning the division dip slightly from +110 to +120.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s have won seven of their last ten games and now trail the Toronto Blue Jays by only a half-game for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Even with the Mariners closing in on a playoff spot, they remain six games back of the Rangers for the AL West’s top spot, leading to their odds of winning the division dropping off from +1000 to +1800 over the last week.

The Los Angeles Angels chose to keep Shohei Ohtani ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline and buy pieces to make a run at the playoffs. You can understand where they were coming from, but it hasn’t worked out. Ohtani is now likely headed toward free agency, and it feels unlikely he’ll continue being a member of the Angels. The Angels sit seven games back of the American League’s final wild-card spot, and their playoff hopes continue fading by the day, much like their division odds which sit at +25000.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrendous 34-87 record, and there’s no point in further discussing their odds as they sit 38 games back of Texas and are close to being eliminated from the picture.

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Texas Rangers -165 310 800 Houston Astros 120 290 550 Seattle Mariners 1800 1600 3300 Los Angeles Angels 25000 24000 32000 Oakland Athletics 25000 50000 100000

