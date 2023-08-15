Are Blake Snell's Cy Young Chances Taking a Hit Because of the Padres Offensive Struggles? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The race for the National League Cy Young Award is heating up, and the MLB betting odds have shifted once again. Zac Gallen is the favorite to take home the prestigious pitching award, with odds set at +180. However, Logan Webb has been nothing short of excellent and is right on his heels with odds of 4 to 1. Blake Snell is another strong contender at +325, followed by Justin Steele, priced at 7 to 1. Spencer Strider rounds out the top five at 8 to 1, but beyond that, it’s tough to make a case for any of the other candidates.

Despite his odds-on favoritism, Gallen has seen a dip in form recently. After dominating the competition for the first three months of the season, he has been merely average over the past month. In contrast, Snell has continued to perform at a high level, making him a legitimate contender for the award.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for Snell, who finds himself in a frustrating situation. Despite being among the best pitchers in the league, he plays for a team that struggles to score runs, even with a lineup boasting a payroll of $400 million. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Snell, who puts forth outstanding performances night after night, only to see his efforts go to waste due to his team’s offensive struggles.

As the season progresses, the National League Cy Young Award battle will only get more intense. Gallen’s recent slide has opened the door for other contenders, and it’s anyone’s guess who will ultimately claim the honor. For bettors, this creates an exciting and unpredictable market where keeping a close eye on the candidates’ performances and the betting odds can lead to profitable opportunities.

