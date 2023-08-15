Are Michigan's Kris Jenkins and USC's Calen Bullock Threats to Win Bednarik Award? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the race for the Chuck Bednarik Award heats up, two standout players are making waves on the college football scene: Calen Bullock of the USC Trojans and Kris Jenkins of the Michigan Wolverines.

Bullock, the versatile safety for the Trojans, has already proven himself to be a game-changer in just two seasons. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 190 pounds, Bullock boasts both the size of a safety and the agility of a cornerback. He’s demonstrated his knack for making big plays, racking up an impressive seven interceptions in his first two seasons, including five last year.

However, USC’s defense struggled throughout last season, particularly in the Pac-12 title game against Utah. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will need to get more from his defenders, and Bullock, as one of the standout players on the team, will be crucial in turning things around for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, at Michigan, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins is anchoring the defense. The senior’s father, also Kris, was a four-time All-Pro in the NFL with the Panthers and Jets. If that’s not enough for genetic help, his uncle Cullen was also a defensieve end in the NFL for 13 years, winning a Super Bowl.

The next gen Jenkins returned to Michigan with a singular goal in mind: to be the most disruptive defensive tackle in the country. With his nickname, “The Mutant,” the 21-year-old certainly embodies the ferocity and intensity required of a standout defensive player in the Big Ten. As the anchor of the Wolverines’ defense, Jenkins will play a vital role in their success this season.

The Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the best defensive player in college football, is a prestigious accolade. Both Calen Bullock and Kris Jenkins are strong contenders for the award, showcasing their impressive stats and impact on the field. As the season progresses, their performances will be under close scrutiny as they aim to secure their place as the top defensive players in the country.

