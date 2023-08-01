Are the New York Giants Better Than They Are Projected to Be This Season? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

As the new NFL season rolls out, the New York Giants are under no illusion that reaching the playoffs isn’t their ultimate goal – they aim to go even further. In this regard, Giants receiver Sterling Shepard appears to have sparked a conversation about the importance of envisioning success before it can be achieved.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t mince his words when asked about these lofty aspirations. Instead, he brought everyone back to the reality of hard work, stating, “Let’s go out and have a good practice.” Judge’s persona, while relaxed and approachable, often betrays his steely resolve for excellence and improvement. The Coach’s unshakeable coolness reflects his clear focus on the process rather than getting carried away with distant dreams.

Many might write off the Giants due to previous seasons’ performances. They might argue that the team isn’t good enough, or they’re not close to clinching the title. However, this dismissal could be premature. The Giants are teetering on the precipice of something promising. They have been to the playoffs before as an eight-seed and still managed to win the Super Bowl.

This potential for a surprise run makes the Giants an intriguing long-odds bet for the coming season. They made it to the divisional semi-finals last season before suffering a defeat. Despite the eventual loss, this achievement demonstrates New York’s potential to pull off a surprise.

Indeed, games often hinge on the unpredictable – a fumble, an interception, an injury, a bad day by a star player, or a quarterback going down. Just ask the 49ers how a quarterback’s injury can completely change a team’s fortunes. In football, as in life, one can have all the answers until a dramatic change occurs.

For the Giants, their course is clear – go out, practice hard, and aim for a season that extends beyond the playoffs. With the right mindset, a strong work ethic, and a little luck, the Giants might just be the dark horse of this NFL season.

