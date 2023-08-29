Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 50 Minutes Ago

As we gaze upon the shimmering coastline of the West Coast, the MLB world is getting ready for a captivating faceoff between two giants: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the waves crash in the distance, Chavez Ravine becomes the epicenter of a battle on the baseball diamond.

For Arizona, Merrill Kelly is stepping up to the mound. Across from him is LA’s Clayton Kershaw. With odds like these, the betting world is buzzing: The Dodgers are listed as a -188 favorite, and the over/under for the game stands at a solid eight runs. The game went over the total for those who had their bets placed yesterday. So what should bettors expect today with that tantalizing eight-run line?

It’s a complex equation, and the temptation is there to throw weight behind Kelly. He has become that beacon of reliability; when the Diamondbacks need a monumental effort, Kelly has frequently been the man to provide it. Last night, Zac Gallen unfortunately didn’t have the best outing, which hasn’t done Arizona any favors. The need for a victory has never been more apparent.

Let’s also not forget the Diamondbacks’ recent exhausting road trip to Boston. Though they managed to switch on their game after returning, one might wonder if they’re still mentally unpacking.

Considering all of this, thinking about what might unfold is tantalizing. It’s a significant game for Arizona, and at such tempting odds, taking a chance with them might be worth the gamble.

