Atlanta Braves Updated Pennant and World Series Odds

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Braves have set the pace in MLB in 2023. The Braves hold the best record in the game and are favorites to win the World Series. If you’re looking at the Braves roster, you’re not going to find many holes. The team boasts a strong rotation and bullpen, along with a formidable batting lineup. It’s going to take a team catching fire in order to knock off this group, even if baseball’s postseason is unpredictable.

Below, we’ll look into the Braves’ odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

Backing the favorite is often an easy thing to do, especially when your roster looks like the Braves does. The Braves have scored the second-most runs in baseball with 589 and have given up the second-fewest with 437. This is a baseball team that can beat you in many different ways, and this core largely already proved that when they knocked off the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series.

The Braves and Dodgers have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the National League, but it might make you pause when considering Atlanta’s odds because of the potential value elsewhere. The best team doesn’t always win in the MLB postseason, and we’ve seen upsets transpire time and time again. There’s no reason not to consider the Braves here, but we believe there’s better value on the board to consider besides the two current favorites to win the Pennant.

Interestingly enough, even though we’re not as keen to back the Braves to win the National League at their current price, that doesn’t mean we’re discounting their World Series odds. With a rotation led by youngsters Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, Atlanta can shut your offense down and have no issue scoring runs.

At the dish, Ronald Acuna Jr. has all but locked up the NL MVP, while Matt Olson is putting together a big campaign. If one of these outputs happens to falter in the postseason, the Braves are well-positioned to have the other take over and contribute to wins.

It’s hard to envision the Braves World Series odds rising to the +250 range, but we’re still comfortable with that number as long as it stays between +250 and +350. You might be able to find a more appealing number elsewhere on the board, but the Braves are so deep in every aspect that there’s still value in their current +300 odds of winning the World Series.

