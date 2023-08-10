Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves, with their potent offense, have a team total hovering around 5.5 as they prepare to battle it out against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Keep an eye on the mound, where Bryce Elder is set to take on Bailey Falter. Falter, a recent acquisition for the Pirates, was part of a trade deadline deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves have been pegged as clear favorites for this matchup, with odds at -210. The over/under for the game stands at 9.5 runs.

You can understand the gap in betting odds with how far the Braves are ahead in the standings. When comparing Elder and Falter, their numbers are strikingly similar, though. Over the past month, the Pirates’ performance against right-handed pitchers mirrors that of the Braves against lefties. There’s hardly any discernible gap.

Moreover, a review of the bullpen stats from the past 30 days for both teams shows an almost identical pattern. Given this, it’s intriguing that the Braves are such overwhelming favorites. As the MLB season progresses and the stakes get higher, spotting where the value lies in these matchups is crucial.

Given the recent form and the comparative data between these two teams, the value seems to lean heavily toward the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you’re looking for a potential underdog bet, the Pirates could offer some serious returns, especially in the first five innings.

As the Braves and Pirates go head-to-head, the stats suggest a game closer than the betting odds reflect. While the Braves have been consistent at the plate, the Pirates, with their recent form and the addition of Falter, should not be underestimated.

