Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we set our sights on another thrilling game in the Keystone State, the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. With optimal hitting conditions at 78 degrees and winds blowing out to left field at the time of the first pitch, this matchup is already setting itself up to be one to keep an eye on.

The Atlanta Braves are the betting favorites, with odds standing at -295. This doesn’t come as a shock to many. On the other side, the total is currently listed at 9.5.

Taking the mound for the Braves is Max Fried, while Quinn Priester will be pitching for the Pirates. Speaking of Priester, a deep dive into his statistics gives bettors quite the insight. Facing 94 batters, his iso power combined is .295, and he also has a weighted on-base percentage of .406. With a lower strikeout ratio, facing the potent Atlanta Braves offense could be a tough challenge for Priester.

Instead of betting outright for the Pirates, we’re leaning towards the Atlanta team total, predicting a high scoring first five innings. The Braves have one of the deepest and most powerful lineups in the big leagues, and there are a lot of signs pointing toward an offensive explosion from them, especially early on.

While the Braves are clear favorites, there’s no real value in backing their odds on the moneyline. Therefore, we must get creative here and look for other avenues to bet on the Braves in this contest that we expect success from them in.

