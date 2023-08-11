Atlanta Falcons NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 8.5 by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

After hitting the seven-win mark last season, the Atlanta Falcons will be looking to build on that in 2023. Can they go over their projected 8.5-win total?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

It wasn’t a banner year by any stretch of the imagination for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, but they did realize some key development from young players and will be looking to build on that in 2023. After using top ten draft capital on running back Bijan Robinson, head coach Arthur Smith, and company are all in on the run game. Atlanta already had a heavy focus on their rushing attack last year, and adding one of the best rushers in recent memory from the college landscape should only benefit the group. The biggest question on offense for the Falcons is at quarterback. Their offensive line should be strong, but there are plenty of questions about whether Desmond Ridder can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. There have certainly been some signs he can handle the job, especially in a run-heavy offense, but it remains to be seen whether he can do it for an entire season.

On defense, the Falcons invested heavily during the offseason in hopes of revamping their group. Grady Jarrett now doesn’t have to carry the workload by himself, and they have more depth on that side of the football. Still, we see concerns in their secondary and pass rush, which could ultimately be the downfall of this football team in 2023.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Looking at Atlanta’s strength of schedule, the Falcons sit with the second-hardest, only behind their division rival in New Orleans. That doesn’t bode well for them, especially not when you factor in their win total is 8.5, which is slightly higher than we’d have projected it to be. Atlanta should continue growing as a team in 2023, but we still expect them to fall under the nine-win mark, meaning we’re content backing the plus-money value for them to do so.

Verdict: Under 8.5 wins (+100)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Other Season Win Totals: Pittsburgh Steelers | Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Buffalo Bills | New England Patriots | New York Jets | Miami Dolphins | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans | Indianapolis Colts | Houston Texans | Denver Broncos | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers | Kansas City Chiefs | Washington Commanders | New York Giants | Philadelphia Eagles | Dallas Cowboys | Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings | Arizona Cardinals | San Francisco 49ers | Los Angeles Rams | Seattle Seahawks | New Orleans Saints| Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Carolina Panthers