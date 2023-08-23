Austin Ekeler Will Do What If Lions Backs Hit This Fantasy Mark?! This milestone hasn't been reached since the 2020 season by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

The Lions are very excited to roll out their running-back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but a Los Angeles Chargers star is pumping the brakes on the hype.

Detroit surprisingly picked Gibbs 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft since Montgomery signed an $18 million deal this offseason. But head coach Dan Campbell wants to run down opposing team’s throats, which is why the public is excited to back the Lions.

Austin Ekeler reacted Tuesday to fans’ fantasy football predictions on his “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast. One prediction was that Gibbs and Montgomery would both finish as top-15 running backs.

“Ah, come on. Has that ever happened where two running backs on the same team finished in the top 15?” Ekeler asked co-host Matt Harmon, per Yahoo Fantasy video. “I mean, I’m going to say no, it’s never happened.”

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did this when they were teammates with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. But in fairness to Ekeler, it is a rare feat and something he didn’t achieve when Melvin Gordon was on the Chargers.

Harmon pointed out the insane production Jamaal Williams had last season that would be tough to replicate for Montgomery, and Ekeler doubled down on this prediction not happening this season.

“That is extremely bold,” Ekeler said. “If that happens, I will shave my eyebrows. You heard it here first. … I’m not saying they’re not going to have good seasons. I’m just saying top-15 in fantasy is a stretch for two people in the same backfield.”

Detroit does travel to SoFi Stadium to play Los Angeles in Week 10, so the Lions backfield might try to prove Ekeler wrong by the time the sides face off.