B1G Bets Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

We finally made it! The Big Ten season is here!

For those new to B1G Bets, the weekly picks against the spread are tiered B1G Bets, B1GGER Bets, and B1GGEST Bets.

Last Season's Record: 47-30-1 overall (+15 units) | ATS: 26-17-1 | Team Totals: 21-13

MINNESOTA -7 Nebraska

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET; TV: FOX | Location: Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MI

Minnesota: AP Top 25: NR | Coaches Poll: 4 | SP+: 27 | PFF: 21

Nebraska: AP Top 25: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: 59 | PFF: 69

We get the better team, home field, and continuity in Minnesota.

Stop me if you’ve heard this beforeâ€¦ only New Mexico, UConn, and the three academies averaged fewer passes per game than the Golden Gophers in 2022. While they should still be able to run the ball behind a solid offensive line, expect a new-look offense this season.

Sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis, AKA the â€œGreek Rifle,â€ is the most underrated quarterback in the Big Ten going into the season. The former four-star recruit has much better arm talent and athleticism than departed starter Tanner Morgan. Not only are the Gophers upgrading at the QB position, but this is the best group of pass catchers under P.J. Fleck.

Seventh-year senior Chris Autman-Bell (2021 leading receiver), last season’s top wideout Daniel Jackson, Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer (943 yards in 2022), and Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms Jr. (814 yards) are all explosive weapons. Throw in NFL prospect Brevyn Spann-Ford at tight end, and Kaliakmanis will have many options.

Nebraska’s corners are quality, but the safety position is woefully thin after losing Myles Farmer to suspension and then to the portal. Throw in the lack of an edge rusher and brand new 3-3-5 defensive scheme, making this unit vulnerable. Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White came over from Syracuse, as did Minnesota’s new cornerbacks coach (co-DC) Nick Monroe. So, one of Minnesota’s coaches knows the Nebraska defense better than their players do.

The changes for the Huskers don’t stop on defense. The offense system, as is their quarterback, is new. While Kaliakmanis is being slighted, Nebraska’s Jeff Sims is being overhyped. Does he have talent? Sure, but he’s also committed 33 turnovers (23 INTs) in 25 games. No bueno.

Matt Rhule’s teams typically start slow, and I know Nebraska has more there than either Temple or Baylor did. But this is the same Huskers program that hasn’t made a bowl game in six straight seasons. He isn’t taking over a well-oiled machine. That’s contrasted by the continuity at Minnesota, including underrated DC Joe Rossi (fifth season as DC, seventh with Gophers), who is as good as anybody when it comes to doing more with less.

