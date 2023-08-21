Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens are riding a remarkable 24-game winning streak in the preseason, and they look to extend it tonight against the Washington Commanders. This impressive run has gained attention, and people are starting to bet against it, which is why the line has shifted in Washington’s favor, and the Ravens are now only 1.5-point favorites.

The key to Baltimore’s success in the preseason lies in their depth at the quarterback position. With Lamar Jackson not expected to play, they have the luxury of having experienced veterans who can effectively handle the offense. However, the status of Tyler Huntley remains uncertain after picking up a hamstring injury in the previous game. His absence could tilt the quarterback room in favor of the Commanders, who have Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

This preseason, Baltimore has already won one game, and if they win tonight against the Commanders, they will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their final preseason match. A prop bet at a +154 price is available for the Ravens to win their remaining two preseason games, but the math on that may not add up. It could be more profitable to bet separately on the Ravens’ moneyline for both remaining games.

With a history of success in the preseason, the Ravens are favored to win tonight’s game. However, the status of Tyler Huntley may influence the outcome, and the game could swing in the Commanders’ favor if he is unable to play. Nevertheless, with their depth at quarterback and the importance that plays in preseason games, the Ravens should be able to continue their winning streak tonight.

If the Ravens’ quarterback room is healthy and Huntley can play, Baltimore has a strong chance of extending their preseason winning streak to 25 games. The Commanders are also expected to put up a good fight, but it may not be enough to overcome the Ravens’ formidable preseason dominance.

