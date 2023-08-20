Bears Fantasy Spotlight: The Roshon Johnson Breakout?

When it comes to the Chicago Bears backfield, all eyes are on Roschon Johnson, the rookie who has been making waves within the fantasy football community. With his undeniable talent and potential for a breakout, fantasy managers should be ready to scoop him up. Here’s a deeper dive into Johnson’s fantasy prospects for the upcoming season.

Roschon Johnson: The Hidden Gem

Drafted out of Texas, Roschon Johnson’s talent was overshadowed by playing behind the highly regarded Bijan Robinson. Despite the limited tape on him, Johnson’s potential is evident. In a few years, the football community might look back at the Texas backfield and marvel at the fact that Robinson and Johnson shared the backfield, much like how people view Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson at LSU.

A Late-Round Steal

Currently going off the board around the 150th selection, Roschon Johnson is an incredibly deep pick in fantasy drafts. This positioning is likely due to his limited college exposure and the presence of seasoned running backs Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman on the Bears’ roster. However, for those fantasy managers willing to exercise patience, Johnson could prove to be a steal.

Roschon Johnson: A Second-Half Wonder?

The presence of Herbert and Foreman, both of whom have shown flashes of brilliance in their NFL careers, might mean a slower start to the season for Johnson. Don’t be surprised if he finds himself on waiver wires after being drafted and then dropped by impatient fantasy managers. The key is to be patient and hold onto him, as his breakout could come in the second half of the season.

Conclusion: Patience is Key

In fantasy football, patience can be a virtue. Roschon Johnson, with his undeniable talent and potential for a late-season breakout, could be the perfect example of that. The rewards could be significant for those willing to hold onto him through the early weeks. As the season progresses and Johnson gets his opportunity to shine, he could become a crucial asset for fantasy managers looking to make a deep playoff run. Secure him on your bench, be patient, and watch as he becomes a significant player in the Bears’ backfield and your fantasy roster.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.