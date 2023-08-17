Between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield, Which Quarterback Should Start for the Bucs? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Over in Tampa, the Buccaneers are grappling with a decision that could shape their upcoming NFL season: who will be the starting quarterback? The two leading contenders for the role are Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. While some believe the choice should be straightforward, there seems to be no consensus on who should be the primary signal caller.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has expressed his desire to clarify the quarterback situation. He noted the similarities between Mayfield and Trask regarding their mobility and arm strength. “They’re NFL quarterbacks, you know, at the end of the day,” Evans said. “They both have big arms, they’re both very mobile, so they’re similar in that regard.” However, Evans hopes the team will announce a decision soon, as it would allow the team to continue preparing for the season with a clear leader on offense.

As we approach the second preseason game, there is growing sentiment that the Buccaneers should have already decided on the starting quarterback. Splitting reps between two quarterbacks can disrupt the team’s rhythm, as they only have limited practice time. Other teams, like the Colts and Panthers, have already made decisions on their starting quarterbacks, even with rookies at the helm.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Some argue that the choice is clear: start the veteran, Baker Mayfield. If he struggles, then bring in the rookie Kyle Trask. It’s a simple concept that many teams have used in the past. With the regular season less than a month away, the Buccaneers would benefit from having a set starting quarterback. This would allow the team to focus on building chemistry and preparing for their opening game.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback decision will likely have significant implications for their season. With a talented roster, the right quarterback could lead to the playoffs. For now, though, the team and its fans await an announcement on who will take snaps under center when the regular season starts.

The betting odds for the Buccaneers’ upcoming season may fluctuate as the quarterback battle continues. Keep an eye on the odds for individual player performance, the team’s win total, and playoff odds as the quarterback decision is made. Once the Buccaneers announce their starting quarterback, we can expect to see a more stable betting market for the team.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.