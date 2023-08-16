Big Ten Championship Futures: Michigan or Ohio State the Big Dog? by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

The battle for the Big Ten Conference crown promises to feature an intense rivalry, one of the best in college football. The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are leading the way as co-favorites to win the title. The familiar foes are both priced at +180 in the betting markets, while Penn State is close behind at +550. Wisconsin, despite some changes, is at 6 to 1, and Iowa is listed at 10 to 1. Minnesota is priced at 30 to 1, while Illinois and Nebraska, led by Matt Rhule, are both long shots at 50 to 1.

Though Michigan is strong on paper, Penn State is considered to be right there in the mix, especially with a pivotal game in Happy Valley against the Wolverines scheduled for October. Michigan has shown its dominance at home in the past seasons, boasting a 15-0 record there, including an 8-0 run last year. In games where they rushed for over 200 yards, the Wolverines achieved an average margin of victory of 28 points per game. If they can secure a win against Penn State in Happy Valley, they will likely have a smooth path to the Big Ten Championship game.

On the other hand, some are skeptical about Wisconsin’s prospects, considering the team’s brand new offense under coach Luke Fickle. Instead, some bettors may take a shot with longshots Nebraska and coach Matt Rhule to potentially steal the West. They are expected to run the ball aggressively this season, much like the Iowa team, which some have written off due to their conservative play style.

Iowa has notably gone 37 games without a 300-yard passer since 2019, leading some to question their offensive capabilities. However, the Hawkeyes now have Cade McNamara under center, and many expect the team to showcase a more balanced offense, not just relying on their traditional run-heavy approach.

The Big Ten Conference is full of contenders, each with strengths and weaknesses. As the season progresses, the race for the conference title is expected to be tightly contested, with each game potentially having significant implications on the final standings. Whether it’s the storied rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, the tough matchups in Happy Valley, or the potential dark horse teams in the West, the Big Ten promises to deliver thrilling football action this season.

