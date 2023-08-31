Big Ten West Futures Market: Can Iowa Make Some Noise? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The college football season is ramping up, and all eyes are on the Big Ten West for those looking to place their futures bets. At the forefront, we find the Wisconsin Badgers leading the charge with betting odds of +140, but they’re closely followed by teams ready to give them a run for their money.

The Iowa Hawkeyes (+270) stand notably behind the Badgers with longer odds, yet there’s a compelling case to be made for them. Last year, the Hawkeyes’ offense under Spencer Petras left much to be desired, languishing as one of the bottom three in the power five. Frankly speaking, it was a dismal display.

But if you’re one for redemption stories, Iowa could be your pick. With a defense that rivals the best, like Georgia, and allowed less than 12 points per game last season, the foundation for a strong year remains intact. Betting enthusiasts already have their tickets backing Iowa with over 7.5 wins. The belief is simple: Iowa’s offense can only improve from last year’s lows. Even a marginal boost in their offensive prowess could flip the results of close games that slipped through their fingers in the previous season.

In such a scenario, the Hawkeyes pose a genuine threat in the Big Ten West and could be genuine contenders to upset powerhouses like Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State in the conference championship game. A win there could very well pave their path to the college football playoffs.

Don’t sleep on other contenders like Minnesota and Illinois. While they trail in the odds, the unpredictable nature of college football means any team can surge to the forefront with a few key wins.

While the Badgers might be the bookmakers’ favorites, the Big Ten West is far from a one-horse race. Betting enthusiasts would do well to watch Iowa’s progress closely. If their offense clicks, they could be the dark horse that takes it all.

