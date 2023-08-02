Blake Snell, Spencer Strider, and Zac Gallen Making 3-Horse Race for NL Cy Young by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we move deeper into the MLB season, the race for the NL Cy Young Award is heating up, and sports bettors are scrambling to place their wagers. What once seemed like a predictable race is now shaping up to be quite the showdown.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Zac Gallen has held the position as the favorite for a significant portion of the season, but recently Blake Snell has made a substantial leap up the board, where he now stands at +275. But the race isn’t just about these two. The odds for Spencer Strider have shifted to +225 this morning, placing him slightly ahead of both Snell and Gallen.

The big board also shows Logan Webb at +850. While the odds are pretty long for everyone else, they are far from being ruled out. Webb, who’s scheduled to pitch tonight, is a name worth paying attention to. His current odds present a worthwhile long shot and would pay out nicely.

NL Cy Young Award Odds Rankings

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Strider might just take the award home. Nonetheless, the possibility of Webb having a fantastic run over the next two months and stealing the show cannot be ignored. Although he’s been performing well for the Giants, it’s crucial to note that he hasn’t been as dominant as the other three players, who currently have shorter odds.

To surpass all three, Webb will have to deliver above and beyond what’s expected. While it’s plausible for him to pass one or two of them if they falter, overtaking all three might be too tall of an order. However, in baseball, where the unexpected can become the norm, it’s best never to rule out any possibilities. Keep your eyes on the game because the NL Cy Young Award race is far from over.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks