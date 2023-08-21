Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Continue Showing Preseason Progress by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The preseason games can often be a mixed bag for rookie quarterbacks, with some showing flashes of brilliance and others struggling to find their rhythm. Rookies Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud took the field for their respective teams this week, but neither put up particularly eye-popping numbers. However, there may be more to their performances than meets the eye.

In a 21-19 loss to the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed just three of six passes for 35 yards, adding little on the ground. Meanwhile, in a 28-3 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud fared somewhat better, completing seven of 12 passes for 60 yards, but like Young, he made no impact in the run game.

As rookie quarterbacks, Young and Stroud are in the early stages of their transition to the professional level. While their performances may not have stood out, it is important to remember that they are learning and developing. Preseason games are often “vanilla” affairs, where teams don’t want to give away too much of their playbook. As such, the quarterbacks may have had a limited range of options at their disposal.

It is not unusual for rookie quarterbacks to have less-than-stellar performances in their early games, and their preseason performances do not necessarily indicate their future success. It’s about getting snaps, gaining experience, and growing into the role of an NFL quarterback.

Betting on a rookie quarterback is always a gamble, and both Young and Stroud will need time to mature and develop their skills. While neither may have had a standout performance in the preseason, it is too early to pass judgment on their long-term potential. Remember, it’s a long season, and both Young and Stroud will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves in the coming months.

It’s essential to be patient with rookie quarterbacks. They are adapting to a new level of play, with faster, stronger opponents and more complex playbooks. There’s a lot to learn, and we’ll likely see both Young and Stroud make progress as the season goes on. Let’s give them the time and space they need to grow into their roles as professional quarterbacks.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.