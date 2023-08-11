Buying Anthony Richardson Hype One Of AFC South Futures Bets To Make The AFC South features two stand-out rookies by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

With the preseason in full effect around the NFL, let’s examine three futures bets to make on one of the most intriguing divisions in the NFL, the AFC South.

We start with the current division champs, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South winner -155 on DraftKings

I’m still on could nine after taking the Jaguars on the money line against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round and hitting the bet after a thrilling 27-point comeback. Eventually, they would go on to lose to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, but I had at least seen enough to know that the future is bright in Duval County. This season, head coach Doug Pederson will be going into his second year under the helm, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be entering his third year as a pro and star running back Travis Etienne is a full year removed from a foot injury that sidelined him for the 2021 season. The Jaguars also added a valuable weapon in wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Will Anderson Jr. Defensive Rookie Of The Year at +400 on DraftKings

In college, to call Anderson a standout would be an understatement. From a numbers standpoint, Anderson amassed an eyepopping 58.5 tackles for loss with 34.5 quarterback sacks in his collegiate career. Anderson also won the Bronko Nagurski award twice, two SEC Defensive Player Of The Year awards, made the All-American Team twice and was a critical piece of a national championship Alabama team. With Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans being a defensive mind, Anderson will be featured heavily on a defense that ranked the third worst in the entire NFL last season. Another thing to consider is the linebacker position has won this award more frequently than any other position on the defensive side of the ball. Since 2011, five different linebackers won Defensive Rookie Of The Year with the most recent being Cowboys star Micah Parsons in 2021. With rookie QB CJ Stroud improving the outlook on the offensive side, Anderson will improve the defense immensely as well.

Anthony Richardson Offensive Rookie Of The Year +600 on DraftKings

The Indianapolis Colts QB already won the most impressive physique award. During his time at the University Of Florida, Richardson who is 6-foot-4, played at 240 pounds. Since working with the Colts’ strength and conditioning program, Richardson bulked up to 250 pounds of muscle. Being that big while also being able to run a 4.43 40-yard dash is an NFL cheat code. Assuming the Colts can patch things up with star running back Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis will have one of the best running games in the league. With Richardson’s running ability to go alongside his dynamic arm, paired with the menial AFC South competition, he should make an immediate impact on that fast-track turf of Lucas Oil Stadium.