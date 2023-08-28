C.J. Stroud Over/Under 2023 Passing Props by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

C.J. Stroud steps onto the field with not only the weight of his new NFL team but also the shadows of Ohio State quarterbacks past looming behind him. Stroud’s passing yards prop stands at a commanding 3,075, and his passing touchdown prop is even more eye-catching at 17.5. With numbers like these, the question arises: Is Stroud the next big thing in the NFL or just another QB in the line of Ohio State players who couldn’t quite find their groove in the league?

It’s undeniable; Stroud had a phenomenal run at Ohio State. But the transition from college to the professional league isn’t always smooth for Ohio State quarterbacks. Is it the system? Is it poor landing spots or the dominance of Ohio State’s wide receiver room? One thing is for sure: Stroud is entering an NFL wide receiver room that isn’t as consistent or reliable.

The silver lining? Stroud does have some solid blocking up front. Given that his team will likely be trailing in several games, this could be a boon for his yardage props.

What makes CJ Stroud stand out? Let’s delve into the nuances.

Enter Justin Fields, the prototype of the Ohio State quarterback with a stellar arm and athletic prowess. But when faced with a challenge in the pocket, Fields often chose to run, banking on his physical superiority. This isn’t Stroud’s style. While he’s athletic, he’s not inclined to run first when faced with pressure.

When analyzing Stroud’s prop of 3,075 passing yards for the season, the math breaks down to about 180 yards per game. This doesn’t seem too steep, especially when compared to the numbers Fields was pulling. Still, the NFL is a different ballgame, with more variables and challenges.

It’s also crucial to consider the team dynamics. He can remain in the pocket and focus on throwing. Undoubtedly, they’ll be looking for Stroud to be the QB1 throughout the season, keeping the likes of Davis Mills on the bench. After all, nobody wants the rookie’s confidence shaken early on.

While Stroud and Fields may both hail from Ohio State, comparing their playing styles is like comparing apples and oranges. Stroud seems poised to be a pocket passer, and given the NFL dynamics, his numbers might surprise everyone. Only time will tell if he’ll redefine what it means to be an Ohio State quarterback in the NFL.

