Can the Browns or Falcons Go From Worst to First This Season? by SportsGrid 38 Minutes Ago

The unpredictable tides of the NFL have a remarkable trend â€” 18 of the last 20 years have seen at least one team rise from the ashes of their division to claim the top spot. This spectacular worst-to-first transformation is not just a statistical anomaly; it’s a testament to the parity and competitive nature of the league.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

This year’s potential phoenix teams include the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals. Two of these stand out as prime contenders for a dramatic turnaround: the Browns and the Falcons.

With Deshaun Watson at the helm, the Browns are primed for a resurgence. Current betting odds for Cleveland sit at an enticing +380 or 4 to 1 across various bookmakers to win the AFC North. With an offensive juggernaut that includes star wideouts Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and with Watson shaking off any lingering ring rust, the Browns have the firepower to make a real dent in the league. Let’s not forget about stud running back Nick Chubb. The dynamic within their division also plays in their favor, where every team, including the formidable Cincinnati Bengals, is vulnerable.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Falcons, on the other hand, present an intriguing case for those willing to bet against the grain. Their division might not be the toughest in the league, but with the strategic mind of Arthur Smith guiding the team and enhancements on the defensive front, Atlanta could surprise many. They might not be aiming for a dominant 12-win season, but a 10-7 or even 9-8 record might suffice for a top spot in their division. Their odds to clinch the NFC South have improved, standing at 2-to-1.

While the NFL’s unpredictability is one of its most exciting aspects, the Browns and Falcons are shaping up as genuine contenders to go from the bottom of their divisions to the very top. It’s a long season, and a lot can happen, but if history is any guide, there’s every reason to believe in these two teams’ potential rise. Time will tell if they can seize the moment.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away. Sign up for SportsGrid Daily, our everyday newsletter.